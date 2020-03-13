Austin and Travis County authorities have confirmed the first two local presumptive cases of the new coronavirus but say that they do not believe the cases are the result of random contact.

Officials have scheduled a 6 a.m. news conference to discuss further prevention of the spread of COVID-19 and said they "will be evaluating additional protections for the community based on these positive cases," according to a news release sent by the city at 1:43 a.m. Friday.

In a statement early Friday, Austin Public Health interim authority Dr. Mark Escott said, "This is concerning but not surprising, and we have been prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 in our area. It is critical that the community continue to heed our recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be key to ensuring that this virus doesn't spread."

No other details about the patients were immediately available, including where or how they are thought to have contracted the virus. Officials emphasized, however, that they do not think it was the result of "community spread," in which one person obtains the virus from another unknown person.

For the past week, one of eight state labs have conducted testing in Texas, based on oral or nasal samples gathered by doctors. Officials have said the turn-around time for such samples is about 24 hours.

The cases are considered presumptive positive after state testing. The samples will now be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.

Experts and officials have said that they believe the first local cases of the virus was all but inevitable, as it has continued to spread across the world.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, Johns Hopkins University tallied 27 COVID-19 cases in Texas among 1,663 across the United States. No deaths have been reported as a result of the illness in Texas, but 40 people have died nationwide.

Like the common cold and the flu, COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets, according to the CDC.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly from person to person, and scientists are still learning more about how coronavirus spreads.

There’s no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is, however, possible that a person can get the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own face. There is likely a very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks, according to the CDC.

The most common symptoms resemble the flu and include fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some people also develop aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and some people don’t have any symptoms at all.

About 1 in 6 people become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing, according to the World Health Organization. If you experience fever, cough and shortness of breath, call your doctor.

This is is a developing story; check back throughout the day for updates.

