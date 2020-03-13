iluna@valleytowncrier.com

The following are important messages form Cameron County and Hidalgo County Health Officials amid COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Cameron County Public Health Officials share the following brochures amid COVID-19:

Don’t Touch Your Face

How to Properly Wash Your Hands

Cover Your Cough and Sneezes

What To Do If You Are Sick

How to Clean and Disinfect Surfaces

A message from Hidalgo County Judge, Richard F. Cortez Office and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

A Thursday (March 12, 2020) afternoon conference call between Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Health Officials and County Officials from across the state offered county officials three new guidelines related to mass gatherings regarding COVID-19:

Organizers expecting more than 1,000 people should reconsider holding the event The public and organizers should also consider indoor/outdoor crowd density Event organizers should consider the essential nature of the gathering, including whether it is necessary or being held for leisure or entertainment