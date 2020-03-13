iluna@valleytowncrier.com

1. PSJA-ISD cancels the SAT testing set to take place Saturday, March 14 at PSJA Memorial ECHS.

2. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announces proactive measures by extending spring break one additional week.

NO CLASSES on March 16 - March 20 Classes will resume on Monday, March 23 ONLINE ONLY and will continue this format until further notice Revised dates for final exams will be shared soon Regular online classes will also follow the extended spring break schedule Accelerated Online Programs WILL NOT FOLLOW the extended spring break schedule and will continue as normal The campus will operate as normal during the week of March 16 - March 20 and until further notice UTRGV faculty and staff should report to work as normal and follow CDC measures Guidance for student employees will be shared soon Custodial staff will sanitize high human traffic areas (e.g. U Central, Library, UREC, bathrooms) day and night All university-related events will be canceled until further notice. Exceptions may be made for small events where precautions can be taken to ensure social distancing, as recommended by the CDC The Western Athletic Conference has suspended all athletics competition until further notice. This means that none of UTRGV’s regularly scheduled athletic events will be played until further notice As of March 13, 2020 spring commencement is still scheduled 3. Edinburg C.I.S.D. has canceled all district-sponsored events and travel. All campuses and district facilities will be closed during spring break for deep cleaning and sanitation. All classes will resume as normal on Monday, March 23.

4. City of Edinburg’s UFO Festival 2020 for Aug. 13, 14, 15 is postponed at this time due to travel concerns for the UFO celebrity guests making their appearances traveling from current infection clusters.

5. ALL Cirque Du Soleil Performances in Texas are canceled. Edinburg, TX performance at the Bert Ogden Arena was set for March 19 - March 22.

6. RGV Vipers, RGV FC-Toros and Edinburg’s Bert Ogden Arena have postponed all games at this time until further notice.

Other Major Events Canceled or Postponed:

7. South by Southwest SXSW 2020 Festival in Austin, TX is canceled.

8. Houston’s Livestock Show and Rodeo 2020 is canceled.

9. ALL Broadway Productions are canceled for the duration of six weeks.

Major Events Still as Planned:

10. Spring Break at South Padre Island is still as scheduled.

11. Rio Grande Livestock Show and Rodeo in Mercedes, TX is still as scheduled.

NOTE: The publication will continue to update the list with major events/happenings in the Rio Grande Valley and in Texas.

For more information on COVID-19 visit ‘How to Slow the Spread of COVID-19’ https://www.yourvalleyvoice.com/news/20200313/how-to-slow-spread-of-covid-19-message-from-state-and-county-health-officials