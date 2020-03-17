EDINBURG – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced Tuesday that based on information from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner of Education, Hidalgo County government and considerations from health officials regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), school sites will be closed for instruction until Monday, April 6, 2020, pending any additional information and updates.

“I want to thank the community for your patience and cooperation during this time,” said ECISD Interim Superintendent Gilbert Garza Jr. “Edinburg CISD is committed to the continuation of your child’s education.”

Students will have three methods of distance learning for educational continuity and instructional supports with some level of rigor, which are as follows:

Pick up standardized instructional paper packets for English Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies by grade levels available for pick up at designated locations beginning Monday, March 30, 2020.

Visit the Edinburg CISD Distance Learning web page and download a PDF version of the standardized instructional packets for English Language Arts, Math, Science, and Social Studies beginning on Monday, March 30, 2020. Online access to student software applications is available to continue individualized online instructional learning pathways for students.

Access to Google Classroom for teachers and students is available with additional support for teachers and students to login and navigate as needed. Scheduled online meeting times for teachers and students will be communicated beginning Monday, March 30, 2020. Teachers and students may visit the Edinburg CISD Distance Learning Web Page for more information.

Edinburg CISD will be providing meal services at all elementary school sites for all students beginning Monday, March 23, 2020. Any student 18 years of age or younger may pick up a breakfast or lunch meal.

The tentative schedules for the meal service programs are breakfast between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each student must be present at time of pick up. Visit the ECISD website at www.ecisd.us for updates on meal pick up and the Meals on Wheels delivery schedules.

Garza said that Edinburg CISD has been receiving daily updates from the Commissioner of Education regarding state-wide information. He also urged parents and the school community to monitor the District information being released through various media for the latest updates and information.

“While TEA has suspended administering of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) and End of Course (EOC) testing for this school year, we appreciate your active support in continuing the education of your child during this time,” Garza said. “We will communicate via the Edinburg CISD Coronavirus (COVID-19) District Information web page, social media platforms, text, voice message and email, as needed.”