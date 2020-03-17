iluna@valleytowncrier.com

HIDALGO/EDINBURG - On Tuesday, March 17, Hidalgo County Judge, Richard F. Cortez, and Hidalgo mayors came together to sign a local disaster declaration order for a period of seven days.

The order prohibits any mass gatherings of 50 people or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The signing also prohibits ‘price gouging’ for a period of seven days in which supplies like groceries, toilet articles, medicine and more are sold at a higher price than what they are.

“We don’t want this tragedy to be a profit for somebody and to take advantage of this,” said Judge Cortez.

The initiation for the declaration comes from current Texas COVID-19 cases and meeting with the county’s 22 municipalities, agreeing to take preventative measures for the “inevitable - that someone in Hidalgo County will test positive for COVID-19,” Cortez said at a previous press conference held Monday, March 16.

“This virus is very contagious and spreads very quickly when people come together and are in close contact,” Cortez said.

Judge Cortez hopes that the declaration will serve as an extra precaution and does not meant to pose any serious threat to the county unless the “evidence changes”.

“This is not an easy decision. I recognize the hardships that this declaration may have on many of our citizens,” he said. “I make this move for the greater good of our county.”

The following mass gatherings of 50 people or more are exempt and are NOT IN VIOLATION of local law: schools, institutions of higher learning and businesses.

However, “private businesses are not subject to the prohibition - IF the business does not primarily deal with mass gatherings,” according to Tuesday’s Hidalgo County’s COVID-19 FAQ handout.

Violations of mass gatherings with 50 people or more that DO APPLY to the local law are: event centers, funeral homes, conferences, sports events, concerts and more.

For further examples of mass gatherings and price gouging, see “What Does That Mean?” and “Price Controls” on the photos related to this article.

As for local municipalities within a county, “State law names Judge Richard Cortez the director of emergency preparedness for Hidalgo County, state law also provides for mayors to be the director of emergency preparedness for cities. Before proclaiming the emergency declaration, Judge Cortez met with most of the mayors of the 22 municipalities in Hidalgo County and got them to commit to issuing similar declarations at the city level as a show of unity in Hidalgo County. If there is a conflict between a county order and a city order, residents must follow the county order under state law,” stated from Tuesday’s Hidalgo County’s COVID-19 FAQ handout.

For more information, residents of Hidalgo County can call the HOTLINE number at 956-292-7765.