Cora Jewell Handley, 87, went home on March 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Cooke County, Texas to Jacob and Inis Skinner Waren. She married Weldon Haney in April 1954. They later divorced. She married Robert D. Handley on March 23, 1968.

She is survived by one brother, Ray Waren (JonnieRuth); her children, daughters: Jane Bruesch and Pamela Anderson; sons: Earnest Haney (Neava) and Wesley Haney (Kathi Hendricks); five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to her niece, Ruthie Wood, granddaughter Savannah Haney and to Kathi Hendricks.