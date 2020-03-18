MISSION - In an effort to protect the community, the City of Mission is discontinuing water shutoffs.

“During emergencies and trying times, this is a standard procedure we adopt to put the safety and well-being of our citizens first,” City Manager Randy Perez said. “All disconnections will stop. Water is a critical resource and no Mission resident will be left without access to clean water.”

City leaders opted to discontinue water service disconnections due to non-payment at all Mission residences and businesses, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension will be in place until further notice. The City will reassess the plan throughout the next several weeks as the coronavirus outbreak evolves and adjust as necessary. Customers will still be responsible for their consumption during this time.

“The last thing we want right now is for our citizens to be concerned with water shut-offs. These services are vital for residents, including children who have to continue their studies at home now that classes are canceled in Mission,” Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña said. “It was an easy decision to make. Our priority is to protect public health during this pandemic.”

While Hidalgo County does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, the City is enacting proactive measures to help prevent the spread of the virus and to strengthen the overall health of the community, including canceling city events of 50 or more people. To promote the safety of patrons and staff, the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, and gathering areas has also been increased in Mission.

The City has posted prevention information and additional resources related to COVID-19 on its website at https://missiontexas.us/city-alerts/