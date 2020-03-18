MISSION - Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, children in the Mission Consolidated Independent School District area can receive free meals during the time of district school closures. Breakfasts and lunches will be made available through a drive-up service at 19 different locations throughout the district, Mondays through Fridays. Breakfast will be available for pick up 8:00-9:00 a.m. Lunches will be available for pick up 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Children must be in the vehicle in order to receive a free meal. Any child, ages 18 and under, is eligible to receive a meal, even if they are not a Mission CISD student. Mission CISD students will also be able to pick up printed lesson packets for the week at the meal pick up locations and times (Monday and Tuesday). Parents will be able to pick up lessons for all the children in their family from one location without having to visit several sites. Announcements for doing lessons online will be available soon.

Meal services will be available at the following locations:

Mission Collegiate High School, Leal Elementary School, O’Grady Elementary School, Capt. J. Castro Elementary School, Midkiff Elementary School, Mims Elementary School, Waitz Elementary School, Cantu Elementary School, Marcell Elementary School, Mission High School, Bryan Elementary School, R. Cantu Jr. High School, Salinas Elementary School, Roosevelt Alternative School. Mobile sites through remodeled school buses will be available at the following locations: Madero Park; 4 Mile & Inspiration; 5 Mile & Inspiration; Trosper & Yukon; Los Ebanos & Palmera Drive.