MISSION - Instructional lesson packets will be available for pick up by Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) parents and students during the extended school closure Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 at each location being used for the distribution of student meals. This will allow parents to take care of both needs in one stop. Parents with students at multiple district schools will also be able to pick up packets and meals at the one location. The times for lesson packet pick up will be 8:00-9:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The locations for lesson packet pickups are:

Mission Collegiate High School for MCHS students, Alton Memorial Jr. High students, and Cavazos Elementary students O’Grady Elementary for O’Grady students, K. White Jr. High students, and Escobar/Rios Elementary students Mims Elementary for Mims students, and Veterans Memorial High School students Cantu Elementary for Cantu students and Alton Elementary students Marcell Elementary for Marcell students and Pearson Elementary students Mission High School for MHS students and Mission Jr. High students Capt. J. Castro Elementary for Castro students Leal Elementary for Leal students Midkiff Elementary for Midkiff students Waitz Elementary for Waitz students Bryan Elementary for Bryan students R. Cantu Jr. High for RCJH students Salinas Elementary for Salinas students Roosevelt Alternative for Roosevelt students Mobile sites through school buses at the following locations for any student: Madero Park; 4 Mile & Inspiration; 5 Mile & Inspiration; Trosper & Yukon; Los Ebanos & Palmera Drive. These lesson packets will also be available for families to download and print at home if they wish. That website, along with the digital content for online instruction is being finalized and will be announced as soon as it is ready.

If school closures continue beyond next week, beginning Monday, March 30, lesson packet pick up will be reduced to Mondays at each location listed above. Completed lesson packets will be required to be dropped off each week as new lessons are picked up.

Mission CISD appreciates the patience and understanding of our families as we work together on addressing the needs of our children.