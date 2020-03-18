PHARR - The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD) Board of Trustees passed a resolution to continue paying all employees during the time the district remains closed. The resolution, which covers the next 43 days was passed today, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

According to PSJA ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo, the decision helps maintain staff morale, providing equity between idled employees and employees who provide emergency-related services, as well as recognizing the essential services of all staff.

In addition, non-exempt employees required to work during the closing will be paid at the premium rate of one-half of the regular rate. Overtime for worked hours over 40 in a week shall be calculated and paid according to law.

In an effort to minimize social groupings and for the best interest of all students and staff as the country continues to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) alerts, Dr. Arredondo announced today that the district will remain closed until further notice.

Only limited staff will report to work to complete critical functions such as maintenance and operations, food service, police department, and payroll, to name a few. The majority of employees including teachers and support staff will perform their duties utilizing technology via their home.

The PSJA ISD School Board and District Leadership are supportive of this decision and will continue to monitor this unprecedented situation in our region’s history. They encourage everyone to continue limiting social interactions for the safety and continued health of families.

The district will continue to post any updates on its district website, and social media accounts as new developments arise.