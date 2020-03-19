Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum Internet, a telecommunications and mass media company, is focused on serving and supporting its 29 million customers. Americans rely on high-speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need. To ease the strain in this challenging time, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, Charter commits to the following for 60 days:

Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a high-speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps. Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use. Spectrum does not have data caps or hidden fees. As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends.

Spectrum’s Internet service is available in 41 states across the country. The telecom took up the FCC's Keep Americans Connected Pledge last week. As part of the pledge, it said it would not cancel service for people who have trouble paying their bills as a result of the current outbreak. The company agreed to waive late fees for the time being as well. Like Charter, some companies have tried to do more than the FCC asked for.