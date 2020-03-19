McALLEN - Cowboy Chicken, the fast-casual chain specializing in wood-fired rotisserie chicken, offers free delivery and curbside pick-up at its two McAllen locations. The eatery also boasts Pronto Pick-up where guests can place orders online or via the app and pick up from the designated Pronto Pick-Up shelf inside restaurants. Convenient Family Meals help get dinner on the table in a hurry with options that include wood-fired chicken and a selection of Wild West sides. For additional safety, all restaurants are using tamper-proof bags for all takeout and delivery orders.

Cowboy Chicken has two locations in McAllen:

1020 W. Nolana Ave. 3400 W Expressway 83 Bldg 100, Ste 100.