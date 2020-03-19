HIDALGO/McALLEN - The City of McAllen has been made aware that a person in Mexico who has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 has reported that she flew in and out of the McAllen International Airport (MFE), most recently about five days ago. The City of McAllen is cooperating fully with the State of Texas and Hidalgo County officials, as well as the airlines, who are reviewing the matter.

The City of McAllen, including the McAllen International Airport, is following all CDC, State of Texas, and Hidalgo County guidance regarding the safety of its staff and patrons.

McAllen International Airport has increased deep cleaning routines in the airport terminal, to include the restrooms, gate areas, and other lobby areas. MFE employees have also increased hand sanitizing products available for public use. McAllen International Airport recommends that passengers follow CDC travel recommendations.

Further details regarding this matter should be directed to Hidalgo County.