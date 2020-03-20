CAMERON - Cameron County Public Health has received confirmation of the first travel-related case of COVID-19. A 21-year old male from Rancho Viejo tested positive after traveling to Ireland and Spain between March 5 – March 12. On

March 18, the patient presented himself at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen with symptoms of fever and cough where he was tested. Cameron County Public Health received laboratory confirmation Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Cameron County Public Health has implemented its COVID-19 action response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms. Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.

Cameron County continues to emphasize the importance of following prevention methods:

 Practice social distancing and keep your distance of 6 feet from others.  If you are sick, call your doctor and home isolate yourself.  Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary.  Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures, including frequent handwashing.  Covering when coughing or sneezing.  Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. For information on Coronavirus, please contact the Cameron County Coronavirus HOTLINE at (956) 247-3650, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or refer to the Cameron County Public Health website for more information and updates at http://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/.

Additionally, it is encouraged to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/ for daily updates.