MISSION - Priorities for the City of Mission’s Animal Shelter continue to be to work hard to protect the health and safety of pets, the community, volunteers and staff. Out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission’s Animal Shelter will not be accepting any more animal surrenders.

Mission animal control officers will continue to respond to emergency calls for service including dog bites, sick or injured animals, and removal of dead animals. The shelter will also not be accepting any new volunteers at this time.

With many people staying close to home during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, adoptions at the Mission Animal Shelter have dropped off, and the shelter is at capacity. The ability to care for all of these pets is the shelter’s primary goal.

Furthermore, because of transport restrictions, Mission’s Animal Shelter is having some difficulty getting the animals out to rescue organizations they have partnered with. In the meantime, shelter workers are hoping to utilize their foster network to assist with the care of pets in their homes until normal operations can be resumed. There is an immediate need for emergency foster homes and/or adopters. The need is especially critical for large dogs.

During this unprecedented time, the Mission Animal Shelter is committed to ensuring that lost pets are quickly reunited with their families. If you have lost your pet, please look online for the animals in our care at www.missiontexas.us. If your pet appears to be in their care, please contact the shelter at 956.580.8741.

This is a good time to remind you to have an emergency plan for your pet(s). Please make sure your pet’s microchip is updated and/or that your pet is wearing an identification tag at all times. This service reduction is expected to continue through the end of March but this is an extremely fluid situation and Mission’s Animal Shelter will be monitoring and reassessing as the pandemic evolves.