Friday afternoon, there was a sense of happy normalcy at a site that’s seen its own troubles recently.

By the end of the day, about 50 animals — most of them dogs, and 10 cats — had been transported away from the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center, bound for rescues and fosters.

Thirty-five dogs were placed in a van filled with kennels and operated by an organization called Homeward Bound Transport of Pearland. The van and its crew left Brownwood late Friday afternoon, bound for Ohio.

Faith Wright, shelter management advisor for Austin-based American Pets Alive, drove away with three more dogs and 10 cats. Earlier Friday, representatives of two other rescues took animals from the shelter.

The Homeward Bound crew had set up a “seating chart” with names of the dogs printed on the kennels.

With names such as Toto, Millie, Snow, Oscar, Dexter, Miya, Sandy, French and Rizzo, the smaller dogs were carried, out of the shelter, sometimes two at a time, and the larger dogs were walked out on leashes.

“I don’t think anything like this has ever happened — definitely not since I’ve been here in January, but I don’t think before that even,” said Tinya Thomas, who volunteers as the shelter's rescue and foster coordinator.

“Really good day for the shelter,” kennel tech Chris Peters said.

“Always a good day when we get dogs out of here,” office manager Matt Mendez agreed.

“You guys are doing a great job,” Veronica Finch said. “This is a huge success story today. “Eighty-four dogs is all we have now. Eighty-four dogs, 18 cats. That’s all we have left. That is awesome.”

A “Closed” sign near the front door, and a document in the lobby titled COVID-19 Protocol, were quick reminders that the shelter has made big changes in its operation because of COVID-19. The shelter is closed to the public, and adoptions, fosters and returns to owners are facilitated on an appointment basis.

“Nobody’s allowed in the lobby at all,” Thomas said. “We’re doing adoptions, return to owner and foster by appointment only so they need to call and make an appointment with us. We’re not taking intakes unless it is an emergency.”

The shelter is also taking animals brought in by the city’s Animal Control officers, Thomas said.

Foster families for the animals are still needed, she said.

American Pets Alive’s Wright explained more of the COVID-19 policy. “We want to keep everything moving out, not moving in,” Wright said. “It doesn’t sense to a lot of people until we start explaining that if, for any reason we all actually get quarantined to our homes, who’s going to care for these animals?

“And so across the nation everybody is trying to empty shelters out, not fill back up unless it’s emergency situations.”

Wright and other American Pets Alive representatives first visited the shelter in late December, which which was then governed by a divided board following what some have described as a “coup.”

The shelter faced numerous issues including severe overcrowding, sanitation and lack of structure, it has been noted.

Wright gave the shelter a seven-page report of observations and recommendations after the December visit. Wright returned for two additional visits in March.

On her second visit to the shelter, Wright said, “we went through a lot of the programs, figured out how to do more streamlining on intake, trained on data base management. got rescues going, (set up) cleaning protocols.”

The American Pets Alive veterinarian accompanied Wright on the second visit, giving the animals health certificates and rabies vaccinations to prepare them for their Friday transports, Wright said.

“There’s a lot of improvement,” Wright said of the shelter. “There's more structure. There’s defined roles. The animals are in cleaner situations. The sanitation is better. Health is better overall with the animals. There’s rescue efforts being made with the animals.”

Also present Friday at the shelter: Freda Day, who was the shelter’s director from 2009-’16. Day has been working at the shelter on a volunteer basis, and the shelter’s board will consider naming Day as interim director at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.

“A lot of the problem has been that there was nobody in charge,” Day said. “I think our staff is doing the best that they know how to do. Pretty soon they’ll know more. I really don’t know them well yet.

“I have high hopes that they’ll all just step up and we’ll be able to get things in hand again. At least we’re headed the right direction. At least we sort of have a plan of action and we’re starting to get things in hand to move that way. I have a good feeling about how it’s all going to work. I’m hoping that we can get things shaped up and running like they should before the new director starts.”

Other agenda items for the Monday board meeting include “discuss, consider and act on acknowledgement and acceptance of resignation letters from Bob Dixon, Debra Dixon, Kevin Kitchens and Patricia Caudill or vote to remove Bob Dixon, Debra Dixon, Patricia Caudill and Kevin Kitchens from the CTSAC Board of Directors.”

Also on the agenda: “discuss, consider and act on job description and posting of job opening for a shelter director” and consider appointing new board members.