RIO GRANDE VALLEY - STISD is committed to meeting the nutritional needs of children within the communities served even while schools are closed.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, breakfast and lunch "bundles" will be available to children 18 years of age and under (ages 0-18).

The district will serve bundles containing breakfast and lunch meals for the day via drive-thru pickup only Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. These meals are available at no cost to any children within the community, even if they are not enrolled within STISD; however, the children must be in the vehicle at the time of meal pick-up.

Below are the addresses where meals will be served:

Edinburg: Gateway to the World Library parking lot- located between South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy and South Texas ISD World Scholars (510 S. Sugar Rd., Edinburg) Mercedes: South Texas ISD Health Professions (100 Med High Drive, Mercedes) - loop between Health Professions and Science Academy Olmito: South Texas ISD Medical Professions (10650 N Expressway 77/83, Olmito) - south side parking lot of the campus, first entrance off of the frontage road San Benito: South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy (151 S. Helen Moore Rd., San Benito)- parking lot off of Paso Real, in front of the cafeteria For additional information, contact Oliver Galvan, Child Nutrition Director, at oliver.galvan@stisd.net or 956.514.4236.