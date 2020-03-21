RIO GRANDE VALLEY - All six South Texas Independent School District (STISD) schools – South Texas ISD Health Professions in Mercedes, South Texas ISD Medical Professions in Olmito, South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy in Edinburg, South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy in San Benito, South Texas ISD Science Academy in Mercedes and South Texas ISD World Scholars in Edinburg – will be closed for two weeks following the district’s Spring Break.

The closure is currently scheduled from March 23 through April 3, and will include all staff with the exception of “Essential Staff.” This means that district and campus administrators, food service personnel, transportation/maintenance staff, and others as determined by supervisors, will report as necessary to their respective campuses and/or departments, while others will remain at home.

During this time, the district will continue to provide instruction to students and meals for children 18 years of age and under within the local communities.

Although students and faculty/staff will not be physically on campus during this time, the district will continue to provide instruction to students through our district “Flexible Learning” environment.

Through this method, teachers, who will be based at home, will continue to deliver instruction to students using different resources online. Campuses are in the process of reaching out to families with additional details on how this will be implemented, as well as offering resources to those students who do not have them readily available. Flexible Learning will kick off district-wide on Tuesday, March 24.

STISD aims to provide a flexible learning environment to students by activating the talents and knowledge base of its employees and utilizing a variety of instructional methods and resources available. The district will ensure support is available to students and families throughout the duration of this closure.

Students and parents/guardians should continue to stay connected for updates from their child’s campus and the district through e-mail, social media and the district and campus websites.

The most up-to-date information on STISD’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is available on the district website at the following link: http://www.stisd.net/parents___family/health___wellness/coronavirus___c_o_v_i_d-19_