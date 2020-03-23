25 years ago:

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Police were conducting a door-to-door search for a gunman Tuesday night after an after-hours robbery at a post office left four people shot to death and a fifth critically wounded.

50 years ago:

SAIGON - U.S and North Vietnamese troops fought sharp battles for the second straight day Saturday in jungled hills near the enemy-controlled A Shau Valley.

75 years ago:

SEGUIN - Colorful Jack Chevigny, central figure in Knute Rockne’s greatest football triumph, died in battle leading a Marine charge on Iwo Jima, it was disclosed today in a message from his sister to Mrs. H.H. Weinert of Seguin.

100 years ago:

350 head of fine four- and five-year-old cows sold this week at a fancy price.