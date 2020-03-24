Red Oak football player Darius Jackson may soon be headed to the Ivy League to continue his playing career collegiately.

Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback who will be a senior this fall and carries a 3.8 grade-point average, announced this weekend that he has received scholarship offers to both Yale University and Cornell University.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be offered a scholarship from @yalefootball!” Jackson tweeted Saturday. “A prestigious university with a ton of academic history. Thank you @Coach_Araujo!“

Also, he tweeted, “Thank you @CoachSatBhakta for extending an offer to attend and play football for Cornell University @BigRed_Football!”

Jackson has also received offers from the U.S. Air Force Academy, the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth College, as well as Kansas State University, Arkansas State University, Texas State University and Jackson State University.

Last fall, Jackson had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown as the Hawks won the District 6-5A (Division II) championship, went three rounds deep in the playoffs and finished 11-2, losing to eventual state champion Aledo. Jackson was voted first-team all-District 6-5A at cornerback.

Jackson isn’t the only rising senior in his class getting a lot of looks from schools. Teammate Raymond Gay, a wide receiver who carries a 3.7 GPA of his own and will also be a senior in the fall, has received offers from the University of New Mexico and Texas Southern University.

“I appreciate all tha love that the colleges show, but don’t forget about my teammates,” Jackson tweeted. “It’s a lot of dogs in Red Oak!”