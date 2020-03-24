RIO GRANDE VALLEY/McALLEN - McAllen ISD's distance learning program is in full swing. More than 22,000 McAllen students interacted with 1,600 of its teachers - all from the safety of their homes and continue to do so amid the Coronavirus.

Hundreds of district employees worked during Spring Break last week (March 16 - March 20) to gear up for distance learning when the students returned today, Tuesday, March 24.

McAllen ISD will continue to operate under this model for the next two weeks (March 23-April 3) under the new state of emergency order.

