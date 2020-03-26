MANOR — Three people suffered severe burns and were critically injured after authorities believe a propane tank exploded inside a home in Manor, officials said Thursday night.

Medics, firefighters and police officers responded around 7:16 p.m. to reports of an explosion at the 11400 block of Austex Acres Lane in Manor, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

Three residents, two men and a woman who are in their 40s, were inside of the home when authorities believe the tank exploded, said ESD No. 12 Chief Ryan Smith. All three walked outside of the home after receiving serious burns to their faces and extremities.

Medics arrived shortly after and took one of the three patients in an ambulance. The two others were transported by helicopter, medics said. The three victims were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

Firefighters had initially reported several houses had been affected, but Smith said only one home was damaged.

Authorities closed off several blocks while they responded to the call, leaving a group of people unable to go back to their homes.

Luis Torres, who lives in the neighborhood, said he had been waiting to get back home about half an hour. Torres said he was out walking when the incident happened but he didn’t see or hear anything unusual. He first noticed something was going on when several dogs in a house started barking.

"I was just passing by when I heard police approaching. A lot of emergency vehicles and helicopters started getting there," he said.

Roads had reopened by 10:15 p.m.