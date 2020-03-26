HIDALGO/McALLEN - In light of Hidalgo County’s Emergency Order to Shelter In Place, the McAllen Municipal Court encourages all persons who have received and owe tickets to stay home and contact the court by email at MCALLENMUNICIPALCOURT@MCALLEN.NET or by phone at (956) 681-2900 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. McAllen Municipal Court will be able to give residents more time to handle citations if they make contact and arrangements by email or phone. Please stay home and stay safe.

Hearings or appointments scheduled with the McAllen Municipal Court have been canceled. Please contact McAllen Municipal Court to make alternate arrangements.

For those with court hearing scheduled on a case involving Family Violence, please come in for those hearings. Please contact the court to confirm the hearing before coming in.

SPANISH

Debido a la Orden de Emergencia por el Juez del Condado Hidalgo de quedarse en casa, la Corte Municipal de McAllen quiere ofrecerles los servicios vía correo electrónico o por teléfono y que se mantenga en casa. Si ha recibido una infracción, por favor, contacta a la corte por medio de correo electrónico a la dirección MCALLENMUNICIPALCOURT@MCALLEN.NET o por teléfono marcando el (956) 681-2900 dentro de las horas de 7:30 a.m. hasta 5:30 p.m. de lunes a viernes. La corte estará disponible de darle más tiempo para solucionar su infracción si manda un correo electrónico o habla a la corte por teléfono. Favor que se mantengan saludables en casa.

Si tenía una audiencia o infracción pendiente en la Corte Municipal de McAllen le queremos informar que se ha cancelado su fecha. Se le dará una nueva fecha en cuanto se nos sea posible. Favor de ponerse en contacto con la corte.

Si tiene una audiencia en la Corte Municipal de McAllen que involucra Violencia Familiar, usted debe de venir. Para confirmar su cita antes de venir a la corte.