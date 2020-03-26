McALLEN - Zippia, a career resource company in San Francisco, has developed a new guide to help McAllen workers find jobs during the pandemic and beyond: A Guide To Find Work During The Coronavirus Pandemic .

This guide has resources for how to find work online, a search of remote jobs (updated every minute) and other useful information for job seekers. Much of this information is not common knowledge, and Zippia believes if it is used by McAllen residents who have recently been laid off, it can make a big difference in lowering the temporary unemployment rate in Mcallen.

As the career experts, Zippia wants to make this information available and easy to find for people affected by the virus.