HIDALGO – A ninth person in Hidalgo County has tested positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Thursday morning. The person is a 31-year-old male Pharr resident.

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department are actively involved in interviewing the patient. The patient has been hospitalized at a location outside of Hidalgo County, health officials said.

Judge Cortez has notified Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez. Both Hidalgo County health officials and officials with the City of Pharr are working to determine who the patient may have had contact with. Those who have direct contact with the patient will be contacted by health officials. Because this is the early stages of the investigation, there are no additional details at this time.