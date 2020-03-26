STARR COUNTY - As of Thursday, March 26, three people have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Starr County said Dr. Jose Vazquez.

Starr County officials reported Wednesday evening that a total of 86 tests were performed at the county’s drive-thru testing facility; only three days into its drive-thru opening.

It was reported Wednesday evening, March 25, that only 23 of the test results came back all negative. The results for the remaining 63 were still pending.

Earlier Thursday morning, March 26, two people who tested at the drive-thru testing facility were positive for COVID-19, Vazquez said. The third person tested at a local healthcare provider who came back positive for the virus.

Dr. Vazquez believes that one of the three cases is probably travel-related.

The publication will continue to update this information as soon as it becomes available.