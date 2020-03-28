The city of Amarillo announced Saturday afternoon that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area reported to the public health department has risen to 14.

According to the Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card, four cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Potter County, three have been reported in Randall County and seven have been reported outside of the public health department’s district. The only death to occur thus far because of the virus was outside of the department’s district.

Six people who have the cases in the area are isolated at home, according to the report card. One is currently isolated in a medical facility. Three of the cases are from people between the ages of 30 and 39. Two of the cases are from people who are 80 and above. One case is of a person between the ages of 40 and 49 and one case is of a person between the ages of 50 and 59.

Four of the cases were caused by local transmission, and the three other local cases were caused by recent travel. Four of the people who have the virus locally are male, and the other three are female.

The city of Amarillo will host a news conference regarding COVID-19 matters at 9:30 a.m. Monday. For more information, visit https://www.amarillo.gov.