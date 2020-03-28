The health and safety of physicians and nurses have been a concern as the coronavirus spreads across the nation, but a team effort is keeping morale strong for caregivers in Lubbock.

As stories emerge about overworked caregivers struggling to stretch limited resources in places like New York City and Seattle, Lubbock hospitals have managed to keep employees going strong during unpredictable times.

“Everyone is responding well and rising to the occasion so I’m impressed,” said Connie Gonzales, nurse manager at Covenant Health. “People are coming to work, they’re not scared to come to work. We’ve had no call-ins, and no one is sick yet.”

Lubbock is up to 31 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday. Both Covenant Health and University Medical Center are screening employees to ensure they are still healthy as they come face-to-face with the virus. Currently there are no known staff infections at either hospital.

Both hospitals ask employees to have their temperatures checked when they get to their unit and are monitored for other symptoms. They are also starting to put different colored dots on their badges every day to be more noticeable and show they were screened that day.

At UMC’s drive-thru screening, caregivers are wearing goggles, masks, gowns and gloves when seeing patients and are filling out all the paperwork for them, so there is nothing being handed back and forth. The wind that is typically an annoyance in Lubbock is a big help too by carrying particles of the virus faster than if testing was done in a room.

“It’s safer to be doing this outside in the Lubbock air and wind than it would be in a 10x10 exam room,” said Dr. Craig Barker, UMC’s chief medical director for the COVID-19 unit. “It’s finally a blessing to have wind every day in Lubbock.”

But the wind can also make testing difficult, with UMC announcing the clinic was shut down Saturday as Lubbock was under a wind advisory for much of the day.

The extra steps haven’t been too much for employees and neither have fears of the virus. Dr. Craig Rhyne, Covenant Health’s regional chief medical officer, said he’s proud of how the caregivers have responded, in and out of the COVID-19 unit.

“Not one of them has recoiled, they have done an unbelievable job,” said Rhyne. “I have been through the COVID unit and I’ve never seen a group of nurses that were happier or prouder with what they were accomplishing. So far, we haven’t had exhaustion they’re seeing in New York, it may come, it may not.”

Protecting caregivers as well as patients is the top concern for both hospitals. Gonzales said Lubbock is in the eye of the storm, which gives them time to prepare for the possibility of an influx of patients.

The units are about to begin drills to make sure everything is covered and are reaching out to sister hospitals about their resources.

As far as keeping caregivers safe from contamination, Covenant has a system of protective gear for each level of risk. For cases with low risk of exposure, caregivers are wearing gloves and washing hands frequently. In moderate risk, physicians wear protection from droplets including a face mask and shield, gloves and a gown.

In the high risk cases, physicians wear the more protective N95 mask with a full face shield to protect their eyes. These are the more extreme cases of COVID-19.

“They’re the ones being intubated because of respiratory distress,” explained Rhyne. “We’re asking those caregivers to get everybody out of the room except the ones involved in their procedure.”

Caregivers are needing help outside of the hospital, too. The 12-hour shifts don’t leave them much time for grocery shopping, especially now with people hoarding, so some nurses have begun grocery shopping for others when they have a day off.

Caregivers who have lost daycare because of the virus are seeing coworkers volunteer to watch their children. A recently announced plan between Lubbock ISD and UMC/Covenant to turn two elementary schools into temporary daycares for the children of hospital workers should help with that. Hospital workers who have lost hours are being redistributed to other areas to keep them working, and Covenant is offering mental health services for caregivers.

The community has also played a big role in keeping hospital workers going. The Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney reported that Todd Smith, chief investigator, cut 250 pieces of fabric to be sewn into masks. The High Plains Wine & Food Foundation and Cafe Venture provided food for the ER caregivers and physicians and nurses in the COVID-19 units.

Gonzales said a church recently brought gift packages for caregivers while someone in the community will bring them drinks from Sonic for the day.

“It brings tears to your eyes, it gives you a great sense to be in the world today,” said Gonzales. “This is what Covenant, Lubbock and America is about. This is what people do for each other more often than you hear.”