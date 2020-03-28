A Brooklyn photographer is suing InfoWars for using without permission or credit a photograph he took of emergency medical technicians attempting to revive financier Jeffrey Epstein after he committed suicide in a New York City jail cell.

The lawsuit against Alex Jones’ Austin-based conspiracy news site was filed on behalf of William Farrington on Thursday in federal court in Austin.

"News and political companies must get authorization from the photographer before using photographs on their websites," said Richard Liebowitz, the New York attorney representing Farrington, in an email. "Photographers have a right to get paid for their photos and are able to enforce their rights against those who do not seek the proper permissions."

The photo originally appeared in a New York Post exclusive on Aug. 10, 2019, with the headline, "Photos show Jeffrey Epstein as he’s wheeled into Downtown Hospital."

"Paramedics frantically tried to revive convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein early Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell in downtown Manhattan, exclusive photos shot by The Post reveal," the story reads.

"The 66-year-old disgraced financier hanged himself in his cell in 9 South at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to multiple sources," the story continues. "A call was placed to first responders around 6:30 a.m. as MCC staff tried to revive him, said the FDNY and Bureau of Prisons.

"Photos of Epstein taken around 7:30 a.m. show the convicted pedophile still wearing his orange prison jumpsuit as he’s wheeled on a gurney into New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital. The images show a drawn, ashen face with closed eyes, and EMTs using a breathing apparatus in an attempt to revive the multi-millionaire convicted pedophile."

The complaint alleges that the same photo, which Farrington licensed from the Post to use, appeared on the same day on the InfoWars site with a story by InfoWars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson without a photo credit.

"InfoWars did not license the photograph from plaintiff for its article, nor did Infowars have plaintiff’s permission or consent to publish the photograph on its website," the complaint states.

The suit is seeking damages and defendant’s profits from using the photo, or statutory damages of up to $175,000, as well as attorney fees and other costs.

The suit asks for a jury trial.