An H-E-B storage container was destroyed in a fire Saturday night in South Austin, fire officials reported.

Austin firefighters responded around 8:42 p.m. to the blaze behind the H-E-B store at West Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road.

The fire was contained to the storage container, which was holding product displays.

Fire officials estimated the damage cost to be $10,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

