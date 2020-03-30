EDINBURG - Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV is offering free evening Drive-up meals to school-aged (5-18yr) youth during the school closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A drive-through ready-to-eat pick-up meal opportunity is being provided M – F at times listed below. Youth and families will also receive bags of food they can prepare at home as well as a BGCERGV At Home packet parents can use with the kids during this time. These services will be provided while supplies last. We are currently looking for donations and sponsors that will be able to assist us in continuing the program until the unforeseen future.

The locations for the evening meals are:

The Legacy Center 702 Cullen Street (Rogers & Expressway 281) serving 3:30 – 5:30 pm San Carlos Unit 107 N Sunflower Edinburg serving 3:45 pm – 4:45 pm The menu for the week is:

Monday – Corndog Minis, Applesauce, corn and milk

Tuesday – Chicken Sandwich, orange, potato wedges, salad and pickle and milk.

Wednesday- Pizza stix, cheese stick, apple, corn and milk.

Thursday- Chicken nuggets, orange, sweet potato fries and milk.

Friday- PB jelly sandwich, applesauce, carrots and milk.

“We are pleased to help those in need here at the Boys & Girls Club said Adriana Rendon, Chief Executive Officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Edinburg RGV. “Even before the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of parents and families throughout our community were in need of assistance with various issues. Unfortunately, the need for assistance became greater as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Perhaps assistance with feeding children in need will be one less thing that parents and families have to worry about for now.”

“Helping others is part of who we are as an organization and as caring citizens,” Rendon continued. “It’s important for us to remain a resource for parents and youth throughout our community regardless of whether or not we are in the midst of a major health crisis like COVID-19 or not.” For more information on meals or to provide assistance to us to help families, please contact 956-383-CLUB (2582) or arendon@edinburgkids.com .