iluna@valleytowncrier.com

RIO GRANDE VALLEY/HIDALGO/STARR - The Hidalgo-Starr County Medical Society is having a supply donation drive from April 1 - April 2 for local doctors needing masks, gloves, gowns and face masks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valley doctors are on the front lines fighting this pandemic and do not have the supplies they need to protect themselves from the disease.

The Valley medical advocate group is asking for the communities help in donating the previously listed items to help save them and patients fighting COVID-19. Help stop the spread and donate now.

Visit the following link for more information https://www.facebook.com/hsrgvcms/