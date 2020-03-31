Kandice Everitt, the Texas A&M Agrilife County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health will be hosting “10 Tip Thursdays” beginning on April 2nd and running through May 7th. The program will be begin at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. The topics include; 10 Tips to Be An Active Family; 10 Tips to Reduce Foodbourne Pathogens; 10 Tips to Build a Healthy Meal; 10 Tips to Save More at the Grocery Store; 10 Tips to Increase Vegetable and Fruit Intake; 10 Tips to Enjoy Your Food But Eat Less.

The classes will be live on Facebook but Everitt says that you can also view the classes on the Runnels County Agrilife Extension website if you don’t have Facebook or if you miss a class.

If you’d like more information, you can contact Everitt at (325) 365-2219 or check out the Runnels County Extension Office Facebook page; Runnels County FCH. The website is www.runnels.agrilife.org.