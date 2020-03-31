Tuesday forecast for Austin: The month will end with sunshine and mild temperatures, making for a pretty perfect day!
Partly sunny skies will gradually become sunny during the day, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures will peak at a high near 75 degrees, forecasters said.
The day’s expected temperatures are right around normal, according to climate data. March 31 in Austin typically records a high of 76 degrees and a low of 55 degrees, according to the data.
Skies will be mostly clear at night as temperatures dip to a low around 51 degrees, forecasters said.
Wednesday will be dry and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 59.
Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 66.
Friday: High near 80 with an 80% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70% chance of rain and a low around 62.
Saturday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 63.
Sunday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 77. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 67.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 82.