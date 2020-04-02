HIDALGO - It was announced Wednesday, April, 1 from Hidalgo County through a press release that 16 people, including two infants, tested positive for the COVID-19.

“This shows you that this horrible disease does not discriminate,” Hidalgo County Judge, Richard F. Cortez said upon learning that an eight-month-old girl from Edinburg and a 10-month-old girl from Donna have contracted the highly contagious disease.

“We must take this virus seriously, stay home, and take every precaution necessary, particularly with our younger population and the elderly.”

The new positive cases bring the total number of people in Hidalgo County to 62. Out of those positive cases, only four have been hospitalized; the rest of the patients have been ordered to isolate themselves at home.

Investigators with Hidalgo County Health and Human Services department have begun the process of interviewing each of the patients' positive cases to determine if it was travel-related and with whom they have had contact with recently.

The investigation is too preliminary to give details of recent travel.