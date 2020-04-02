The awards have trickled in slowly this sports season, for various reasons, but the basketball honor teams made public recently show terrific representation for the city girls. A pair of Lady Bobcats off EHS’s record-setting 36-win season made the All-Area squad, junior Daysha Tijerina on the first team and Bri Sanchez on second.

Tijerina averaged 15.8 ppg this season while connecting on 82 three-pointers at a 36 percent clip, added 104 assists, and led the universe with an 85 percent mark from the free-throw line. Sanchez contributed 7.9 ppg and a massive 12.1 rebounds per game, blocking a titanic 85 shots in her senior campaign.

As for the 31-6A All-District team, Tijerina was the MVP and Vela sophomore Lauren Vega (11.4 ppg, 37 threes, 101 assists) was Offensive Player of the Year. EHS mentor J.D. Salinas was co-Coach of the Year with Sanchez, Vega, and North’s Miranda Gaytan on the All-Defensive Team.

On the All-District first team, EHS had three kids; Sanchez, Leslie Martinez, and junior Julissah Santa Maria, who were joined by Vela junior Andrea Molina and Gaytan of North. Three Lady Jag sophomores – Dana Serna, Marsia Perez, and Jasmine Loredo – paced the second unit, which also boasted Kameryn Casares of Vela.