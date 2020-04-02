EDINBURG - Wednesday, April, 1 Representative Terry Canales (D-Edinburg) sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, requesting that they consider ending the 2019-2020 K-12 instructional year across the State of Texas.

“My staff and I have talked to parents, students, teachers, and school administrators to prepare this letter, and we have come to believe strongly that the current at-home learning system is not working," said Canales.

"If we end the school year now, we can re-focus the efforts of our education leaders into planning the 2020-2021 school year. As many as 40% of my constituents do not have internet access. Our superintendents are doing everything they can to provide laptops and wi-fi hotspots, but they are running short. Moreover, a large percentage of the population lives in areas where hotspots don't work and there is no internet service. My greatest fear is that this home-education experiment will expand the divide in academic growth and inequalities among our students. I appreciate the incredible work of our school districts over the past couple weeks, but I believe we need to end the instructional year for our students.”

Currently, school districts are shut down until at least May 4th due to the Governor’s recent emergency order. Ending the instructional year would not keep seniors in high school from graduating or teachers and other school employers from being paid as normal by the district. The U.S. Census estimates that 79.3% of Texans lack broadband access. Experts suggest that the digital divide is more prevalent in certain areas of Texas and for certain income brackets.

For Rep. Terry Canales' letter to Gov. Greg Abbot click here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BLplVgk74xD5j25xQPzHg90i_0m9UCDY/view