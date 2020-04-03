McALLEN - Three McAllen High students recently earned accolades. Congratulations to Yahaira Cerda who has been accepted to UT Austin's Nursing Guaranteed Program, Brenda Gonzalez who has been hired as a Medical Assistant for the Medi-Weight Loss Clinic and Ninnete Palomo was has been accepted to the UTRGV Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences Program.

All three have studied to become Medical Assistants under the McAllen ISD Career Technical Education Program. The CTE program offers more than 20 programs of study, all aligned to 14 Career Clusters. To learn more, call 956-632-5181.