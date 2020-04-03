HIDALGO - A total of 86 people in Hidalgo County have now tested positive for COVID-19 following the addition of seven more people on Friday, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said.





Five of the seven who tested positive were tested by a new drive-through facility run by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at an undisclosed location. None of the five have any affiliation with the university either as students, faculty or staff.





“We appreciate UTRGV lending a hand as we ramp up testing in Hidalgo County,” Judge Cortez said.

All of those who learned of their positive test on Friday have been ordered to self-isolate in their homes and the mayors of the cities in which these people live have been notified. There will be no further details available about the patients as Hidalgo County investigators are in the preliminary stages of speaking to the affected people.

