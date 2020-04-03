EDINBURG - The Edinburg City Council held an emergency meeting to approve a revised Disaster Order. Included in the revised Disaster Order is a mandate requiring that all Edinburg residents wear a protective face covering over their nose and mouth.

“Doctors believe COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” said Mayor Richard Molina. “But there is also medical information suggesting aerosolized droplets can be produced just by talking or even breathing. Edinburg, do not take this lightly. This is a public health emergency.”

Medical professionals also warn people who are infected can spread the virus before they show symptoms. There are also many documented cases that prove some COVID-19 patients never show symptoms at all. With the number of cases growing daily in Hidalgo County, medical experts say there is clear evidence that Coronavirus is now being community spread and mandating face coverings is a proactive approach to stop that spread locally.

“If we want to get back to living our lives like we’re used to, we have to act now and we have to work together,” Mayor Molina said. “Follow the mandates of the order, protect yourselves and your families and do your part in protecting our community. The new requirements will be enforced.”

THE FOLLOWING IS ALLOWED:

Any type of face covering that covers your nose and mouth is compliant. Simple cloths, like a scarf, bandana or handkerchief that cover the mouth and nose can help prevent virus transmission in public settings. Facial coverings are required in any building, other than a person’s home, parking lot or while pumping gas. Residents do not have to wear facial coverings in their homes, their vehicles, when alone in an enclosed space, or when exercising outdoors. Residents should read the full Disaster Order and be aware of all mandates. Compliance Team members will enforce the order with fines of $1,000 and possible jail time.

The new order was signed Friday, April 3, goes into effect Monday, April 6, 2020, at 5:00 a.m.

Stay Home. Work Safe. Save Lives

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ORDER https://cityofedinburg.com/Order%20No.%202020-05%20Face%20Covering%20Order.pdf