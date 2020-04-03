The American-Statesman and more than two dozen other Austin media outlets are joining together today to support All Together ATX, a community fund-raising drive to help those with economic or health hardships created by the coronavirus crisis.

The Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin are leading the effort to raise money for local organizations already on the front lines of helping with basic needs like providing food, medical needs, employment and child care.

Donations are being accepted online at AllTogetherATX.com from individuals, companies and other foundations.

The fundraising drive is getting a boost with an all-day digital telethon hosted by the American-Statesman and more than two dozen Austin-area TV and radio stations and other media outlets.

Leaders of the effort said money will be distributed in a phased approach, focused first on local organizations with clients most affected and later on long-term recovery and sustainability for the nonprofit sector. Grant distributions will begin May 1 and will range up to $25,000.

Applications for grants are now being accepted at the AllTogetherATX website; the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 10.

“Many individuals and families in Central Texas were already struggling with economic, social and health hardships before the COVID-19 outbreak shook our community, and this crisis will only further widen the opportunity gap,” said Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation. “For these reasons, Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin are working to quickly deploy philanthropic capital to nonprofit organizations working on the front lines by supporting local workers and families most affected by this pandemic.”

Said David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin: “For nearly 100 years, United Way for Greater Austin has been dedicated to those in our community who are suffering and creating opportunity for all people, children and families. The work we’ve been doing all along has prepared us for this moment. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action. With children out of school, businesses temporarily closing and many workers out of work, your partnership and support is needed now more than ever. As we respond to this crisis, you can provide fellow community members with critical, immediate needs like emergency assistance, health services, child care and food.”

The American-Statesman and its parent company also have launched a website designed to boost restaurants and other local businesses struggling during the coronavirus shutdown. The website, supportlocal.usatoday.com, allows users to buy gift cards from local businesses for use at a later time.