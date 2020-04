McALLEN - McAllen ISD has adjusted its calendar for 2019-20 school year.

Friday, April 10, will now be an instructional day (it had been an off day). As a result, the last day of school will now be Thursday, May 28, instead of Friday, May 29.

Click the link for more information https://www.facebook.com/mcallenisd/photos/a.10150435083860049/10157958230535049/?type=3&theater