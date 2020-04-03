McALLEN - Beginning on Friday, April 10, 2020, and continuing through Sunday, April 12, 2020, all McAllen city parks will be closed to the public for the Easter holiday weekend. McAllen Parks & Recreation crews have already begun removing picnic tables from all city parks.

“We recognize that our McAllen parks are a favorite location for area families to host their Easter celebrations,” said McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. “However, the risk of mass gatherings and not maintaining proper social distancing at these picnic events was too great a chance to keep our parks open during this weekend. The parks will reopen once again on Monday, to allow the community to access the free WiFi still available and parks and to enjoy the open spaces.”

Additionally, picnic areas at all city parks will remain closed after the Easter weekend until further notice.

McAllen hike and bike trails remain open and all McAllen programming is also available on McAllen Parks and Recreation social media and website.