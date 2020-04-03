PHARR - To promote social distancing and health care, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD students and families now have on-demand access to healthcare from the safety of their homes through the district's Telemedicine Program offered in partnership with Urgent Care for Kids and Preventive Health Solutions.

First launched in November 2019, the PSJA Telemedicine Program allows students to be treated by a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant right in their school nurse’s office and now also from the safety of their home through a two-way video conference. This service provides patients the ability to connect via on-demand video chat with a Texas-based provider in minutes.

Due to the novel COVID-19 threat, Virtual Care for Kids and Preventive Health Solutions recently expanded its partnership with PSJA ISD to include adults.

According to PSJA Health Services Director Sulema Solis, the program is available to all 32,000-plus students in the district's 43 schools and their parents, as well as other adults in the household.

Expanding these on-demand health care services to adults helps families further practice social distancing and allows them the privilege to see a doctor without leaving their home if they are feeling sick to slow the spread.

"We want to ensure our students and their families have access to health care, especially now as we are going through this pandemic" said PSJA Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. "Our PSJA Telemedicine Program allows them to consult with a doctor from the safety of their home."

All PSJA ISD insured and non-insured families are eligible for the program, but they need to complete a Consent Form so their children can access these services. To register, families can choose from one of the two providers and register through their site.

Virtual Care for Kids

https://urgentcarekids.com/psja

Preventive Health Solutions

https://phsrgv.com/pre-reg

For more information, contact the PSJA Health Services Department at 956.354.2016 or your child’s school nurse.