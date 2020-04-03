South Padre Island - The County’s Shelter in Place order will remain in place until rescinded. There are many restrictions from the State, County and local governments that will change things on the Island for the next few weeks but it is in the best interest of safeguarding the community.

If we do not follow these restrictions, we are only hurting ourselves by possibly infecting or killing yourself, a loved one, or a friend as well as extending these restrictions for possibly months!

During this order, new reservations or check-ins to non-essential travelers will not be permitted for approximately the next four weeks but could be extended. Any hotel or Short Term Rental businesses that violate this order will be subject to a fine up to $1,000 and/or 180 days in jail, per violation.

Any visitor that chooses to return to their permanent residence will not be penalized for traveling home.

Everyone is asked to do their part in safeguarding themselves and others. Again, follow the protocols set in place by the CDC, Governor Abbott, Cameron County Judge, Cameron County Public Health and the City of South Padre Island.

The City of South Padre Island will always put the community’s well-being first.