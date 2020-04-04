The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed two additional cases of the coronavirus Saturday in Hockley County, bringing the total to nine in that county.

Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge confirmed the cases. One of the cases is a Levelland resident in the 20-30 age range, and the other is an Anton resident between the ages of 40-50.

Neither of the new patients have been hospitalized at this time.

So far, there have been three Levelland residents, four Sundown residents, one Anton resident and one Ropesville resident who are confirmed to have COVID-19. Two of the patients have been hospitalized, and one has died.