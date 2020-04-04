Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after an overnight shooting in central Lubbock.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Lubbock police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of 49th Street, according to Lubbock police spokeswoman Carson Glenewinkel.

Officers located four victims in the home. Mia Altamirano, 17, and Michael Bean, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, who have not immediately been named, were taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious and life threatening injuries.

No arrests had been announced by Saturday evening. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or how the people knew each other.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.