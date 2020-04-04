Saturday

Apr 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM


The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.


100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection


85 points – Considered an average score


70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours


COS – Corrected on site during inspection


These points correspond to the following letter grades:


A – 90 to 100


B – 80 to 89


C – 70 to 79


F – 69 and below


The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:


Pizza Nomad – Catering, 1834 N. Western, Suite A.


Pizza Nomad – MFU, 1834 N. Western, Suite A.