A-J Media

The Lubbock Christian University School of Education and The Knowledge Center, Inc. recognized 10 Distinguished Educators of Lubbock County through video Friday morning.

Two of those ten educators also received the LCU Award for Excellence in Teaching.

The award is presented annually to remarkable educators in recognition of their diligent efforts in educating the generations of tomorrow and as encouragement for their often-heroic work, which is making a noticeable difference.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, the award ceremony looked a little different, and award recipients were sent a video announcement of their accomplishment.

"In this unusual time, one thing is certain, great teachers will do what must be done to serve their students," said Foy Mills, Jr., provost and chief academic officer said. "It is an exceptional honor for LCU to recognize these outstanding educators."

For the 2019-2020 academic year, Shannon McMackin and Brooke Garth were awarded the honor for excellence in teaching.

– McMackin teaches 9th grade English I and 12th grade AP English and Composition at Talkington School for Young Women Leaders. Her principal is Julie Wyatt and her superintendent is Kathy Rollo.

– Brooke Garth has spent her career in Lubbock-Cooper ISD where she teaches 6th, 7th and 8th grade social studies at Laura Bush Middle School. Her principal is Edna Parr and her superintendent is Keith Bryant.

Each of the distinguished educators were nominated by area school superintendents for their commitment and passion for teaching and learning.

Among the criteria for nomination was student performance, knowledge of subject matter, use of instructional resources and technology, leadership in the school and the school district, professional development, and community service.

The finalists for the 2020 LCU Award for Excellence in Teaching were:

– Aaron Peralez, Abernathy ISD, English I and professional communication

– Nichole Griffith, Frenship ISD, English II and III and serves as a cheer sponsor

– Ross Ann Hill, Idalou ISD, 7th and 8th grade science

– Glenda Cheeks, Lorenzo ISD, kindergarten

– Samantha Fulcher, New Deal ISD, 6th grade science and 8th grade math and Algebra I

– Stacy Miller, Roosevelt ISD, 6th grade reading

– Kylie Ferguson, Shallowater ISD, kindergarten

– Louisa Ramos-Gonzales, Slaton ISD, Slaton College and Career High School Program and serves as the Student Council sponsor and golf coach.

Sam Ayers, distinguished practitioner in residence for the LCU School of Education and the LCU Award for Excellence in Teaching coordinator said, "It is a privilege to be a part of honoring local teachers and the teaching profession. The educators recognized as 2020 Distinguished Educators of Lubbock County truly represent the best of teaching and learning in any circumstance."

Since 2014, the LCU School of Education has partnered with The Knowledge Center Inc. to recognize and honor teachers and the teaching profession. Sponsors for this year’s awardees were, MWM Architects, Lee Lewis Construction, H.E.B. and City Bank.

A committee of community leaders selected the top two recipients.

All finalists will receive an engraved brass teacher hand bell and a cash award.