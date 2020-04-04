Forty-nine students at the University of Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling to Cabo San Lucas, the school said Friday night. They were among more than 200 students who traveled to the Mexican resort town over spring break.

The total number of positive cases might rise in the coming days as more students are tested, UT officials said.

Originally, Austin Public Health officials identified 28 positive cases out of a group of 70. But in a news release Friday, UT said a total of 211 students traveled to Cabo San Lucas.

Of those, 178 participated in a trip organized by the travel vendor JusCollege. Thirty-three students made independent arrangements. For students with positive tests, health officials directed self-isolation for a minimum of seven days from symptom onset and at least two days past the resolution of symptoms.

"This incident is an urgent reminder of the responsibilities students have to their communities, each other and themselves," said Soncia Reagins-Lilly, the university’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students. "We are deeply concerned for the health of the students affected and for their broader impact on the communities where they live."

People who were asymptomatic and had a negative test result were directed to self-quarantine for 14 days from last exposure, following established public health protocols.

Mexico was not under a federal travel advisory at the time of the trip. As spring break approached, the university strongly urged students to take extra caution, especially those traveling abroad. Although students were prohibited from traveling abroad for UT-sponsored programs, the university relies on students to act responsibly in matters of personal travel, the school said.

Multiple students told the American-Statesman the company JusCollege sent registrants reassurances about their trip days before departure. According to emails sent to the students, JusCollege told travelers there was little to no risk of COVID-19 and said the company would not provide refunds to those who opted not to go. Some students spent up to $2,000 on the trip.

According to the JusCollege travel itinerary for the 2020 Cabo trip, two groups of UT students departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, one March 13 and one March 14. The groups flew on Miami Air and Viva Aerobus. They returned March 18 and 19.

The company has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

In the news release, UT urged JusCollege to reach out to the other universities whose students took part in its organized trips to ensure other possibly infected individuals are properly notified and traced. According to JusCollege’s itineraries, groups of students from at least six other schools around the country took the same trip to Cabo San Lucas between Feb. 29 and March 19.

The UT students, who have not been identified, have received widespread criticism online for their actions, including from Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, who told the spring breakers to "quit being an ass" in an interview with KXAN-TV on Thursday.

Many internet users have also attempted to identify the travelers through pictures and other social media posts. Reagins-Lilly discouraged speculation about who the students might be and said the community should be wary of spreading misinformation.

"As we enter a new reality of working together remotely, relying on online tools, it’s vital that we show respect for one another," Reagins-Lilly said. "We should resist the temptation to single out members of our community. COVID-19 is affecting all elements of our society, and fighting it depends on our abilities to unite as a community."

The school has taken several steps to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, including moving almost all classes online and postponing the annual May commencement ceremonies.